White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock traded down $8.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $279.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,315. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $279.25 and a twelve month high of $453.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.43 and a 200-day moving average of $328.91.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

