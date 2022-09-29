White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 382 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,732,000 after acquiring an additional 304,235 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,708,000 after acquiring an additional 214,218 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,738,000 after acquiring an additional 616,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

VNQ traded down $2.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.36. The company had a trading volume of 461,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,810. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.78. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $79.82 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.