White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Trading 5.8% Higher

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,252.00 and last traded at $1,245.21. 397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,176.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,307.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,211.81.

Insider Activity at White Mountains Insurance Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTM. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 143.2% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 125,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,602,000 after purchasing an additional 73,901 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $465,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

