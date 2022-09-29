Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.61.

WCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$22.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Haywood Securities cut their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.50 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$8.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$6.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.84.

Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.8999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0367 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

Insider Activity at Whitecap Resources

In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 596,438 shares in the company, valued at C$5,248,654.40. In other news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 596,438 shares in the company, valued at C$5,248,654.40. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,680,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,296,734.23. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,450 shares of company stock worth $346,810 over the last three months.

About Whitecap Resources

(Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

