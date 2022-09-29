Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Update

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the August 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wienerberger Stock Performance

WBRBY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.91. 6,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,499. Wienerberger has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Wienerberger from €43.00 ($43.88) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for façades under the Terca brand, and ceramic façade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

