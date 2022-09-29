Wildcat Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,230 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 965.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises about 0.7% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.34. 4,145,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,720,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.19. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,823 shares of company stock valued at $859,968 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

