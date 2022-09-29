WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.90

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.90 and last traded at $39.90, with a volume of 1674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 36.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 56.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 167.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

