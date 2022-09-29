WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $61.62

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.62 and last traded at $61.62, with a volume of 29 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.44.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.10.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEDJ. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,026,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 35.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after acquiring an additional 82,271 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,664,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 417.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 74,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $5,378,000.

About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

