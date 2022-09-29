WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) Short Interest Up 76.1% in September

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.2 days.

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ DXGE traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03. WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11.

Get WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund by 57.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund by 15.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.