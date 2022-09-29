WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.71

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 34705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WETF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $699.21 million, a PE ratio of 60.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.

WisdomTree Investments Announces Dividend

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.68 million. Equities analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.02%.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Investments

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 328,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 549.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 60,352 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 21.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Investments

(Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.