Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) shares fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.11 and last traded at $44.13. 8,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 211,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WOR. StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Worthington Industries Stock Down 12.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Worthington Industries by 43.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,070 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Worthington Industries by 134.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the period. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

