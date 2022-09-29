Wrapped LEO Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WLEO)

Wrapped LEO (WLEO) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. Over the last week, Wrapped LEO has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped LEO has a market capitalization of $555,661.02 and approximately $122,526.00 worth of Wrapped LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped LEO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004096 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010990 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Wrapped LEO
Wrapped LEO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Wrapped LEO is leofinance.io. Wrapped LEO’s official Twitter account is @financeleo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped LEO’s official message board is medium.com/@leofinance. The Reddit community for Wrapped LEO is https://reddit.com/r/LeoFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Wrapped LEO
