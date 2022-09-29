Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $87.50 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WYNN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.57.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $66.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average of $65.55. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.13.

Insider Activity

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.84 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at $589,292.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $29,190,000. Natixis boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 460.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 419,070 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,881,000 after purchasing an additional 344,295 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 6,658.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 193,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $349,565,000 after purchasing an additional 146,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 41.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 437,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,865,000 after purchasing an additional 129,366 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

