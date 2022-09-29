Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Shares Gap Down to $14.50

Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.50, but opened at $13.85. Xerox shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 12,613 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xerox has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Xerox Trading Down 7.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.69.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Xerox had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -25.51%.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the second quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 17.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 3,009.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also

