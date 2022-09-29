XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

XOMA Stock Performance

Shares of XOMAO stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Get XOMA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at XOMA

In other XOMA news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,531.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,531.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 26,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $456,107.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,571,338 shares in the company, valued at $27,105,580.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 73,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,648.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.