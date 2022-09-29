xxxNifty Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NSFW)

xxxNifty (NSFW) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. xxxNifty has a total market cap of $39,724.00 and $397,245.00 worth of xxxNifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xxxNifty coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, xxxNifty has traded down 99.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get xxxNifty alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

xxxNifty Coin Profile

xxxNifty launched on May 30th, 2021. xxxNifty’s total supply is 38,929,058,904 coins. xxxNifty’s official Twitter account is @xxxnifty and its Facebook page is accessible here. xxxNifty’s official website is xxxnifty.com.

Buying and Selling xxxNifty

According to CryptoCompare, “xxxNifty is an NFT marketplace created to serve the needs of Adult content creators. xxxNifty is currently housing a large collection of unique & exclusive 1/1 Adult NFTs with over 650 Unique NFT's listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xxxNifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xxxNifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xxxNifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xxxNifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xxxNifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.