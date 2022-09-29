YENTEN (YTN) Price Tops $0.0011

YENTEN (YTN) traded 34% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded up 81.4% against the dollar. YENTEN has a total market cap of $47,270.88 and approximately $2.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,427.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021135 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00274228 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00141560 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.31 or 0.00758267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $114.80 or 0.00589989 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000883 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

YENTEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

