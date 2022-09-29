Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.51 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of Yext stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 59,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,076. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $555.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.29. Yext has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $13.13.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Yext by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Yext by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yext by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

