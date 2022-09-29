Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $108.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.61. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.30 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

