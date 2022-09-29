Zano Price Hits $0.40 on Major Exchanges (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Zano has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $50,211.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00002047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zano has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00318384 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00128098 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00051511 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00066667 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Zano’s total supply is 13,390,436 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zano

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions.Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.