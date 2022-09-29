Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Up to $17.38

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.38, but opened at $18.02. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ZEAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 565.44% and a negative return on equity of 111.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.08% of Zealand Pharma A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

