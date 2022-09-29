Zelwin (ZLW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $57,471.00

Zelwin (ZLW) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Zelwin has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $57,471.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zelwin has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zelwin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zelwin

Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,331,834 coins. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zelwin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined.For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up.”

