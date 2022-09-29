ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.52

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.52 and last traded at $23.62, with a volume of 32331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.26.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 8.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $4.75 per share. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $19.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 81.48%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,230 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,550 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,166,000 after purchasing an additional 935,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

