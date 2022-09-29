ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,724.00

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $59.76 million and approximately $4,724.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s genesis date was April 28th, 2020. ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZIMBOCASH is a movement for Sound Money in Zimbabwe. The project aims to present an alternative to the ravaging inflations rates in the country.The total supply of ZIMBOCASH has been fixed and all Zimbabweans who sign up are allocated with ZIMBOCASH.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

