Zynecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $21,414.00 (ZYN)

Zynecoin (ZYN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. Zynecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.97 million and $21,414.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zynecoin has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Zynecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zynecoin’s genesis date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 51,009,353 coins. Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds.”

