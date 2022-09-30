126,047 Shares in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 126,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,088,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Azenta as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at $297,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at $670,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at $2,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AZTA. B. Riley reduced their target price on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Azenta Price Performance

AZTA opened at $43.96 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.11.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Azenta news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.