20,760 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 173,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Eaton by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 53,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.15.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.96. The company had a trading volume of 21,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.13. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.15%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.