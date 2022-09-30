21,000 Shares in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Acquired by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GATO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GATO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. 5,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,237. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

