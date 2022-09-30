22,400 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.2% in the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,992,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $61.72. 117,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,713,585. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

