256,503 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Bought by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 256,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,453,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 4.5% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 385,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 417,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,567,000 after acquiring an additional 43,071 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,584,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 56,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.01. 4,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,976. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.14. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.04 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.