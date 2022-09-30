2crazyNFT Price Hits $0.0040 (2CRZ)

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One 2crazyNFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. 2crazyNFT has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $106,142.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 2crazyNFT has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

2crazyNFT Profile

2crazyNFT’s genesis date was June 24th, 2021. 2crazyNFT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 2crazyNFT is www.2crazynft.com.

2crazyNFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “2crazyNFT brings the opportunity to play with or against the users' favourite players in gaming and eSports with its 2Crazy NFT platform.”

