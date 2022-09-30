3,743 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Darrow Company Inc.

Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.3% of Darrow Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $66.92. 85,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,860. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average of $75.04.

