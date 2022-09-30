4,500 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,571,618,000 after purchasing an additional 256,598 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after buying an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after buying an additional 898,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after buying an additional 3,212,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,762,000 after buying an additional 1,585,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.01.

BABA traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.05. 253,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,311,824. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.03. The firm has a market cap of $214.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

