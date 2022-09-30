4,914 Shares in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Bought by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,499,000 after purchasing an additional 108,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,615,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,982,000 after buying an additional 294,926 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 144.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,025,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,124,000 after buying an additional 605,238 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 549,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,426,000 after buying an additional 66,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,249,000 after buying an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.67. 1,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,744. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.29. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $107.61.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.