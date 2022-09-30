69,000 Shares in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Bought by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ironSource by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ironSource by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 516,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 128,438 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of ironSource by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Trading Down 8.1 %

IS stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. ironSource Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. ironSource had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $182.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IS. Credit Suisse Group lowered ironSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.42 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson set a $6.30 price objective on ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ironSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

About ironSource

(Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

