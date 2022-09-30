8,600 Shares in Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Purchased by Canton Hathaway LLC

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2022

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANIGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Lasry Marc bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $848,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,076 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at Rani Therapeutics

In other Rani Therapeutics news, Director Mir A. Imran sold 80,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $853,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rani Therapeutics Price Performance

RANI stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rani Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

