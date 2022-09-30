88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,793,000 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the August 31st total of 5,106,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,009,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
88 Energy Price Performance
EEENF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 5,533,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,229,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. 88 Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.
About 88 Energy
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 88 Energy (EEENF)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for 88 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 88 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.