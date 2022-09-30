88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2022

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENFGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,793,000 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the August 31st total of 5,106,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,009,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EEENF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 5,533,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,229,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. 88 Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

88 Energy Limited explores for oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 75% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 193,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States; 100% working interest in the Yukon project covering an area of approximately 38,681 acres situated in the Central North Slope of Alaska; 50% working interest in Peregrine project covering an area of approximately 195,373 acres located in the NPR-A region of the North Slope of Alaska; and 100% working interest in the Umiat Oil Field project covering an area of approximately 17,633 acres situated in the immediate south of Peregrine project North Slope of Alaska.

