8,913 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Bought by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $91,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,106. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $60.06.

