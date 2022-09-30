AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,269.43

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,269.43 ($15.34) and traded as high as GBX 1,380 ($16.67). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,380 ($16.67), with a volume of 21,058 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AB Dynamics to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

AB Dynamics Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £316.76 million and a P/E ratio of 7,777.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,273.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,210.03.

AB Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.