AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Shares Down 1.6%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.19. 85,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,341% from the average session volume of 5,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27.

About AB SKF (publ)

(Get Rating)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.