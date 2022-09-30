AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 70 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 85 to SEK 70 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 226 to SEK 229 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

AB Volvo (publ) Price Performance

Shares of VLVLY opened at $13.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.35. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.49 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

