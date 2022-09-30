ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.20 ($11.43) to €11.10 ($11.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($11.63) to €10.40 ($10.61) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €12.50 ($12.76) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €16.70 ($17.04) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABN AMRO Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.