Abyss (ABYSS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $137,465.00

Abyss (ABYSS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Abyss has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $137,465.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Abyss

ABYSS is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Abyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

