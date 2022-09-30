Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.43 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $45.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $51.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

ASO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stephens upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.70.

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $1,727,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 223.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 25,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

