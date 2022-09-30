Accredited Investors Inc. Purchases 221,429 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,429 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF makes up about 3.2% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $27,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000.

NYSEARCA GWX traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $26.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,836. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

