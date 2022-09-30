Accredited Investors Inc. Raises Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. General Mills makes up 1.2% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,661 shares of company stock valued at $6,264,763 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.83. 58,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,603. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.31. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $81.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GIS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

