Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 619,978 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619,978 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 5.4% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.36% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $45,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448,815 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,381 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,957,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,419 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.86. 46,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,025. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

