Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.81

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.81 and traded as low as C$2.00. Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 145 shares changing hands.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.51.

Get Acerus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.96 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; and Noctiva, a vasopressin analog indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least 2 times per night to void.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.