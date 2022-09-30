Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Bought by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 129.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,225 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $87,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AYI. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 105,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

AYI opened at $154.19 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.50. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at $258,144.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.