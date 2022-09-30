Acute Angle Cloud Price Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,644.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00023761 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00275175 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00141940 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.68 or 0.00756947 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.33 or 0.00627265 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00626512 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Double-A Chain is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. Telegram | Github | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.